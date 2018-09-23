Tees Fore Tuition to be held Sept. 28 at Tanglewood Greens
Ryan Hoag, a senior golf enterprise management major, takes a green measurement at Tanglewood Greens in Menomonie to prepare for UW-Stout’s Tees Fore Tuition event./UW-Stout photo by Brett Roseman
Jerry Poling—September 14, 2018
The first Tees Fore Tuition Golf Scramble at UW-Stout is open to the public, but the focus is on students — it will be organized by a golf enterprise management class and will raise money for scholarships.
The event will be held Friday, Sept. 28, at Tanglewood Greens Golf Course in Menomonie. Golfers will play nine holes in a scramble format beginning at 2:30 p.m., followed by a social hour, dinner and prizes. The event will include a live auction and hole-in-one competition.
The cost is $50 a person, including cart and range balls. The cost for the social hour and dinner only is $25. Early bird registration is $175 for a foursome, ending Tuesday, Sept. 18. Registration is available online or at the course beginning at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 28.
Golfers can sign up as foursomes or as individuals, who then will be paired with other participants. Follow the event on Facebook.
The event will be hosted by the College of Education, Hospitality, Health and Human Sciences along with Stout University Foundation. Proceeds will go toward scholarships for UW-Stout students.
Tees Fore Tuition is expected to become an annual university outing and fundraiser, according to Kristal Gerdes, CEHHHS associate dean.
The event will be organized and run by the Sports Event Management class taught by Associate Professor Kris Schoonover, School of Hospitality Leadership. Golf enterprise management students learn all aspects of managing a golf facility, including tournaments and events.
The class includes 26 students, who recently visited Tanglewood Greens to plan event operations and course setup.
Tees Fore Tuition sponsors are Tanglewood Greens, the Club Managers Association of America-Upper Midwest Chapter and the Wisconsin Badger Chapter.
