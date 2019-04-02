Clint Moses, incumbent David Styer and Chris Freeman have won the three open Menomonie school board seats up for grabs Tuesday, according to unofficial results.
Initial returns from Dunn County Tuesday night indicated candidate Nell Heifner-Johnson came out ahead of Freeman by 23 votes. However, those reported numbers did not include ballots from one piece of voting equipment in the city of Menomonie, county clerk Julie Wathke said Wednesday morning.
With the missing votes from Wards 3 and 4 in the city of Menomonie added, the unofficial total has Freeman winning the third seat with 1,914 votes to Heifner-Johnson's 1,897, Wathke said.
In total, six candidates were vying for the three open seats.
According to unofficial results, Moses received 2,103 votes, Styer won 2,090, Freeman received 1,914, Heifner-Johnson received 1,897, Bayard Godsave got 1,208 and Urs Haltinner received 923.
Moses is a chiropractor in Menomonie and graduated from the Menomonie school district, he said at a candidate forum in March. Styer owns a Dunn County farm, has been on the board for six years and is board vice president. Freeman is a UW-Stout professor who teaches in the College of Arts, Communication, Humanities and Social Sciences.
Two board members, Tanya Husby and John Sobota, chose not to run for their seats again in 2019.
Members of the school board are elected in the spring and serve three-year terms.
A board meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 8.
An initial version of this story included Nell Heifner-Johnson winning the third Menomonie school board seat. The story has been updated Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. with new vote totals from Dunn County.
