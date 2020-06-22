Update: Authorities find missing Elk Mound man

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office reports an Elk Mound man that went missing Monday morning has been found.
Austin J. Klopstein, 23, walked away from a group home in Elk Mound early Monday morning. He was located safely in Woodville Monday afternoon.
Klopstein is a high-functioning adult with autism, authorities said. He is believed to have left on a gray and black mountain bike wearing a multi-colored sweater, blue jeans, Puma brand shoes carrying a blue-gray and black backpack.
