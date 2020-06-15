Updated Dunn County public health alert advises against gatherings of more than 25 indoors, 50 outdoors

The Dunn County Health Department has issued an updated health alert for COVID-19.
The county health department recommends county residents avoid public gatherings and limit all non-essential travel. Businesses are strongly encouraged to adopt comprehensive safer business practices to limit risk to employees and clients. If individuals are experiencing symptoms they are encouraged to contact their health care provider to discuss if they should be tested.
There have been 29 positive case of the virus in Dunn County with no new cases in the last week. Twenty-six of those individuals have been released from isolation, according to health department director KT Gallagher. Symptoms have ranged from life-threatening to those who are asymptomatic, she said. Forty-five percent of the county population have one risk factor and 27 percent have two or more that increase their risk for for severe symptoms.
Gallagher said groups larger than 25 in an indoor setting and 50 at an outdoor setting create an increased risk of transmission. Gatherings of more than 50 people also create a significant challenge for effective contact tracing and the prevention of secondary cases.
Gatherings that bring people together in a single room or space should preserve physical distancing and follow all other public health recommendations issued by the county health department, Wisconsin Department of Health Services and U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Groups should also consider creating a contact list with names and phone numbers of attendees to assist with contact tracing if necessary.
In businesses prolonged close contact between staff members or staff and clients increase risk of spreading germs. If two or more cases are associated with a single business, event or group the health department is required to conduct a facility investigation. These investigations may be required to be released to the public on the DHS website.
The health department encouraged businesses to have policies in place to monitor staff for symptoms or exposure to known cases on a regular basis, have policies that support working from home, encourage hand washing, wearing masks or face coverings and physical distancing and ensure adequate disinfection and cleaning. Businesses should cooperate with public health investigations related to confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 and review guidelines on safe business practices presented by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.
