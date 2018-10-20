Try 1 month for 99¢

Melissa Nissen, M.D., recently joined the Urology Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Dr. Nissen received a medical degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis. She completed a residency in urology at the Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals in Wauwatosa.

Dr. Nissen is board-eligible in urology. Her professional interests include endourology, general medical urology, male sexual/erectile dysfunction and robotic surgery. She is a member of the American Urological Association

In her free time, Dr. Nissen enjoys spending time with her family and being outdoors.

To make an appointment, call 715-838-6150.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Dunn County News editor

Barbara Lyon is the editor of The Dunn County News in Menomonie, WI.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.