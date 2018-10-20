Melissa Nissen, M.D., recently joined the Urology Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Dr. Nissen received a medical degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis. She completed a residency in urology at the Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals in Wauwatosa.
Dr. Nissen is board-eligible in urology. Her professional interests include endourology, general medical urology, male sexual/erectile dysfunction and robotic surgery. She is a member of the American Urological Association
In her free time, Dr. Nissen enjoys spending time with her family and being outdoors.
To make an appointment, call 715-838-6150.
