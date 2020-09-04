UW campuses offer virtual career help

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many UW students will set their sights on securing their post-graduation plans shortly after classes begin.

Career fairs have typically provided an opportunity for students to network with a room full of possible employers, but COVID-19 has changed that.

In light of restrictions in place due to the pandemic, UW campuses are finding new ways to help students make important career connections.

Career Services offices across the UW System have teamed up to offer virtual Career Treks beginning in September.

“Career Treks have a proven track record of matching University of Wisconsin System students with employers. It’s another example of how our universities benefit Wisconsin students, businesses and communities,” said UW System President Tommy Thompson. “Now, the new format will allow students even more opportunities to learn about internships and post-graduation employment.”

Traditionally, a Career Trek is facilitated on-site to provide students with an inside look at a company and its culture.

Students also have a chance to hear what companies look for when hiring, how to stand out in the recruitment process, and details surrounding entry-level and internship opportunities.