UW campuses offer virtual career help

Many UW students will set their sights on securing their post-graduation plans shortly after classes begin.
Career fairs have typically provided an opportunity for students to network with a room full of possible employers, but COVID-19 has changed that.
In light of restrictions in place due to the pandemic, UW campuses are finding new ways to help students make important career connections.
Career Services offices across the UW System have teamed up to offer virtual Career Treks beginning in September.
“Career Treks have a proven track record of matching University of Wisconsin System students with employers. It’s another example of how our universities benefit Wisconsin students, businesses and communities,” said UW System President Tommy Thompson. “Now, the new format will allow students even more opportunities to learn about internships and post-graduation employment.”
Traditionally, a Career Trek is facilitated on-site to provide students with an inside look at a company and its culture.
Students also have a chance to hear what companies look for when hiring, how to stand out in the recruitment process, and details surrounding entry-level and internship opportunities.
In an environment where such treks are not possible, UW campuses are being innovative by providing live, remote sessions facilitated by Badger State employers.
“Participating in a virtual Career Trek is an opportunity for students to engage with industry professionals and expand their networks,” said Melissa Wilson, director of Career Services at UW-River Falls.
“We definitely see this as a win-win. Our students will be getting the very critical face time they need to increase their awareness of career possibilities and employers will get to meet our exceptional UW System students.”
The virtual Career Treks series begins Sept. 9 and runs through Dec. 9. Sessions will be live with recordings available to students for future viewing. For more information, contact any UW System Career Services office.
