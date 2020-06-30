UW-Sprout Campus Garden plants live on at two community gardens

“We chose both gardens precisely because they make food donations,” Rykal said. “The Dunn County Jail Garden donates their garden produce to the Stepping Stones of Dunn County food pantry. The Forest Street Community Garden donates food to the Community Table in Eau Claire. If we can’t grow these vegetables ourselves, we felt it was really important to get these plants in the hands of organizations that are growing food for those in need, especially right now as COVID-19 is causing food insecurity for more people.”

Weber, of Eau Claire, agreed. “I wanted to find community gardens that donate produce to local food pantries,” she said. “Produce prices will probably rise, and I think it is important to have produce for the most vulnerable.”

Plants donated included a variety of peppers, eggplants, leeks and green onions.