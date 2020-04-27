UW-Stout announces furloughs for faculty, staff due to lost revenue from COVID-19 pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

UW-Stout announced Monday that staff and faculty will be facing furloughs.

Chancellor Katherine Frank said 69 notices were sent Monday to employees with limited current workloads, or individuals in positions unable to work remotely.

“I know this is an extremely difficult time for our university community, and especially for those who received furlough notices today. I also realize there is very little I can say that will reduce stress or anxiety as this process continues,” Frank said in a news release.

The notice was the first set of consecutive day furloughs due to expenses and lost revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A second set of furlough notices is expected to be sent May 11. After that, a preliminary plan for institution-wide intermittent furloughs and other workforce actions will be announced, Frank said. There has been no discussion regarding the need for layoffs.

