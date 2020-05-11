UW-Stout announces more furloughs, salary reductions for leadership for upcoming academic year

UW-Stout has announced its second wave of furloughs for faulty and staff, and a preliminary plan for institution-wide intermittent furloughs due to ongoing financial losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chancellor Katherine Frank announced Monday that the university sent 46 notices for consecutive day furloughs and 67 notices for temporary workload reduction. The notices are in addition to the 69 furlough notices sent April 27.
The notices impact employees with limited workloads or those unable to work remotely, Frank said.
“I have expressed many times that I know there is very little I can say that will take away the pain associated with this process,” Frank said in a message to all faulty and staff. “While these steps are necessary to address UW-Stout’s financial situation, I recognize that they place an emotional and personal strain on our university community. The employees impacted today have been contacted by their supervisors and directed to resources available for them to pursue. Our goal is to support our employees to the best of our ability throughout this challenging process.”
The preliminary plan for institutional-wide intermittent furloughs is set to begin in July. The plan is preliminary and includes the minimum number of days that employees may expect, she said. The number of days may increase depending the financial situation of the university in the fall.
All employees will take a minimum of 12 furlough days from July 1, through June 30, 2021. During the academic year, employees will take a minimum of nine furlough days from Aug. 24 through May 23, 2021.
Frank also announced she will be taking a voluntary salary reduction of 15 percent from July 1 to June, 30, 2021.
The provost, vice chancellors and academic deans will take voluntary temporary 10 percent salary reductions, while members of the cabinet will take temporary five percent salary reductions voluntarily during that same period.
The percentages may be adjusted based on final number of institution-wide, intermittent furlough days, Frank said.
It is expected that the decision made will create $5 million in one-time savings, she said.
There has been discussion of the need for layoffs at this time.
“I certainly wish that I had more positive news to deliver as we conclude our academic year,” Frank said to the campus community. “I cannot express how much I appreciate your hard work, input and questions throughout this process.
“Feedback collected by our shared governance groups has been instrumental in helping us think through the various elements of this plan. We will continue to consult carefully with governance groups as we approach fall semester and progress through this process. While these are difficult decisions to make, they are necessary as we address our financial challenges due to the current crisis and work to preserve all that we cherish about our institution.”
