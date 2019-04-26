University of Wisconsin-Stout student Lindsey Tutewohl loves to dance, not only for the exercise but to express herself.
On Friday, April 26, and Saturday, April 27, Tutewohl, of Farmington, Minn., and 63 other members of the UW-Stout Dance Ensemble will present the Evolution of Dance at Johnson Fieldhouse gymnasium.
Students will present 27 dances, including classical ballet from the 1700s up to present day modern dance. Tickets are available at the door, $7 for adults and $5 for students and children, cash only. The recitals are at 7 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Tutewohl, who is president of Dance Ensemble, started dancing 20 years ago when she was three years old. “When I found this club on campus, it helped me make new friends,” said the senior graphic design and interactive media major who is graduating, Saturday, May 4. “We’re all in different majors. We get to know each other and learn about different classes and do something fun we all enjoy and love. I hope when people come to the recital, they see how much we love dancing and how much we enjoy the club.”
Students choreograph their own dances. They have a budget of $15 per choreography to create costumes for the dancers. The group sells T-shirts, sweatshirts and flowers at the recitals in April and December to help fund future recitals.
Students of all dance levels are welcome to join the group. “It doesn’t matter if you have zero experience,” Tutewohl said. “We try to have extra technique classes for those dancers who want to brush up on their skills.”
Elizabeth Jeppesen, a senior hotel, restaurant and tourism management major from Sunburg, Minn., joined Dance Ensemble this semester. She has danced for many years. “It’s a lot of fun,” she said. “I feel I’ve gotten a lot more confident. I love performing. I love music. It’s a good way for me to get exercise in while still having fun. Dance is a different way to express yourself.”
Jeppesen said she believes the audience will enjoy the recital. “There are all types of dance,” she said. “Regardless of what type of dance you like to watch, there is going to be a large variety.”
Haley Magnuson, a senior majoring in business administration from Rosemount, Minn., joined Dance Ensemble just three years ago. “I made all my friends through Dance Ensemble,” she said. “It’s a great group of people who share a similar interest.”
Magnuson, who has danced for about 20 years since she was four, said dance helped build her confidence and kept her active. She did a choreograph for the recital on Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary.”
“It is just really a fun, upbeat dance,” Magnuson said. “We are in fringe dresses. I studied Tina Turner’s videos on YouTube to pick up her moves. I really want people who come to the recital to have a good time and see how we interpret the dance.”
Tutewohl choreographed a jazz dance to Christina Aguilera’s song “Ain’t No Other Man.” The dancers will be wearing red sparkling bodysuits for the song.
“It’s going to be bittersweet because I am graduating, but I am going on to the next chapter,” Tutewohl said. “I hope everyone can see how much we enjoy the club.”
