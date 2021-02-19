UW-Stout Diversity Week Feb. 22-26 to celebrate visible and invisible identities

SSA Senator Shana Haas, of Greenwood, a senior majoring in rehabilitation services, said “the offerings are very inclusive of different marginalized communities. The content is unique and powerful; for some students, it can provide a space to learn more about being inclusive and equitable, and for others, it might be a space for recognition and validation of their experiences.

“Having events like these helps elevate voices we may not typically hear in a few ways,” Haas added. “For one, it's a reminder that these voices should be at the front of conversations about what we, as an institution and as individuals, can improve on. Learning ways to be more inclusive and equitable is something that we can all take beyond Diversity Week into our personal and professional lives as well, which is a big step in elevating those voices. It's also a space to start reflection and difficult conversation that may not happen otherwise.”