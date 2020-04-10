UW-Stout experts provide insight in keeping our minds, bodies and communities healthy during COVID-19 pandemic

“So we have this combination of something brand new, something really contagious and something that can make a lot of people really sick or even cause significant deaths,” Hall said.

When a higher number of individuals are getting sick and requiring hospitalization it leads to an overwhelmed health system. With no medication or vaccine to help fight the virus, Hall said, hospitals are left with a basic toolkit in trying to fight it. If the rate of transmission can be slowed down it won’t overwhelm medical systems and those systems can still care for the various amount of other illnesses or health issues people face.

“When we overwhelm our medical systems, people die not only from coronavirus or COVID-19 but also from appendicitis and car accidents and heart attacks and all the other things if our systems don’t have the capacity to help them,” Hall said.

UW-Stout professor sociology Jeff Sweat has studied how the pandemic is experienced by people facing different inequalities in society. Privileges could simply be living in a less populated area or having the ability to work from home. These also include, Sweat said, racial and socioeconomic inequalities, access to health insurance and reliable high-speed internet and not facing any chronic issues that would increase risk of complications should one become infected.