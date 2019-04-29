UW-Stout faculty member Molly Uravitch is one of several artists who will show art pieces at the latest exhibition in the Stillwater galleries at ArtReach St. Croix in Stillwater, Minn.
Rhythm, the latest exhibition in the Stillwater galleries, will feature playful, figurative ceramic sculptures by Uravitch, textile-inspired paintings from Christy Dickinson and expressive experimental paintings by David Browne, according to an ArtReach press release.
Uravitch, of Minneapolis, makes sculptural ceramics by drawing influence from the natural world, depicting flora and fauna with unusual forms and surfaces. Her current body of work toys with the concept of “interactive dining,” where users are, for example, able to interact with a soup tureen, lifting the back off an animal, using the ladle tail to serve themselves.
“These pieces function as spectacular decorative stand-alone sculptures when not in use, as well as humorous and interactive functional objects," Uravitch said.
David Browne of Stillwater utilizes techniques of painting, weaving and sculpture in his work. By slicing and weaving his acrylic paintings, he creates a rhythmic, abstracted landscape in three dimensions. Of his work, David says, “I am interested in the effects that digital technology has on art and aesthetics as well as on culture and human behavior. Thus my work offers the viewer an analog counterbalance to, and critique of, digital technology.”
Christy Dickinson of Inver Grove Heights, Minn. is a painter interested in textiles and symbols of West African folklore. Her current body of work stems from an interest in how experiences and influences are woven into the fabric of one’s life. Using bold colors and often cutting and reassembling her geometric paintings, Christy’s work references the woman-centered visual language of traditional mudcloths from Mali. She says, “I am intrigued to learn how the viewer relates to the work when color and pattern consume them like a functional textile does when around oneself.”
The opening of Rhythm will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 16. The show will be on view through June 29.
The galleries at ArtReach St. Croix, 224 4th St. N, Stillwater, Minn., are free and open to the public Wednesdays through Fridays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturdays 12-4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.