UW-Stout Honors College to host virtual panel addressing local impacts of COVID-19

University of Wisconsin-Stout Chancellor Katherine P. Frank will be part of a virtual panel discussion on the local impacts and challenges the community faces from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The discussion, sponsored by UW-Stout’s Honors College and the social science department, is from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 23. It is free and open to all.
Other panelists will be:
- Naomi Cummings, director of the Bridge to Hope, which supports victims of domestic violence
- Tom Giffey, managing editor of Volume One, a Chippewa Valley culture and entertainment magazine
- Michelle Pride, a field services specialist with Feed My People Food Bank
Panelists will offer opening remarks and then respond to questions and comments.
Students in the Honors College should access the Collaborate Ultra session through Canvas. For others interested in attending, use the link here. The event may also be accessed through dial-in at 1-571-392-7650 and use the PIN: 476 044 9913.
The Honors College at UW-Stout offers innovative courses that go more in depth, provide opportunities to get outside the classroom and emphasize discussion.
The program includes academic opportunities to complement students’ undergraduate education, regardless of their majors and career goals. Students who join Honors College come from every major. The curriculum is designed to enrich their educational experience and help them become more creative thinkers and leaders.
UW-Stout offers a Bachelor of Science degree in applied social science with concentrations in economics, history and politics, and sociology and anthropology.
For more information on UW-Stout’s planning and response to COVID-19, go to www.uwstout.edu/coronavirus.
