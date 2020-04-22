UW-Stout Honors College to host virtual panel addressing local impacts of COVID-19

Panelists will offer opening remarks and then respond to questions and comments.

Students in the Honors College should access the Collaborate Ultra session through Canvas. For others interested in attending, use the link here. The event may also be accessed through dial-in at 1-571-392-7650 and use the PIN: 476 044 9913.

The Honors College at UW-Stout offers innovative courses that go more in depth, provide opportunities to get outside the classroom and emphasize discussion.

The program includes academic opportunities to complement students’ undergraduate education, regardless of their majors and career goals. Students who join Honors College come from every major. The curriculum is designed to enrich their educational experience and help them become more creative thinkers and leaders.