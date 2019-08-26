University of Wisconsin-Stout interim Chancellor Patrick Guilfoile announced in front of faculty and staff Monday he will be retiring in the summer of 2020 and will not be considered as a candidate for chancellor position.
Guilfoile, 59, who made the announcement during the university’s Opening Day activities to begin a new academic year, cited personal reasons and a desire to travel.
“Some of the things I really want to are not going to be possible when I’m 70, 80 or beyond (in age),” Guilfoile said.
Guilfoile took over his role as interim chancellor on Aug. 19, replacing Chancellor Bob Meyer who announced his desire to retire back in March.
Meyer served the university as chancellor for the previous five years and has been with UW-Stout for 32 years.
Guilfoile has been Stout’s provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs since July 2015.
He has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Northland College, a master’s from UW-Eau Claire in teaching biology and a doctorate in bacteriology from UW-Madison, according to UW-Stout. He also was a postdoctoral fellow for biomedical research at MIT.
A search process is underway for a permanent replacement with applications are due Sept. 13.
“This provides the opportunity for that new chancellor to develop their own staff and bring in a provost of their choosing,” Guilfoile said of his early announcement.
Guilfoile also announced in the introduction of the Opening Day activities that freshman enrollment is up at UW-Stout.
The 13 percent increase is the largest in the UW System and it reverses a two-year trend of declining enrollment for incoming freshman. Due to back-to-back years of smaller freshman classes, enrollment overall at the university is down.
Enrollment for the fall semester of 2018 was 8,748 according to UW-Stout and official enrollment calculations for 2019 will occur in September.
Guilfoile said taking away the numbers from the system’s largest university in Madison, the UW System is up less than one percent in admissions for new freshman — significantly less than what UW-Stout is bringing in to begin the fall 2019 semester. Transfer admissions are also down 4% at UW-Stout and 13% systemwide.
“We have taken a lot of steps to try to address the recruitment challenges,” Guilfoile said. “”We also are working on retention challenges but just by virtue of having smaller classes, since we are more and more dependent on tuition for our revenue, this will continue to be a challenge going forward for at least the next several years.
The Pathways Forward campaign’s beginning goal of $35 million funded has been surpassed and Guilfoile said the university will now work to reach the campaign’s aspired goal of $40 million.
Funds from the campaign are already having an impact on campus, Guilfoile said. The Chancellors Fund for Teaching Excellence will be providing more than $55,000 for faculty and staff professional development.
“Often campaigns like this it takes a while for the funding to really get to the point where’s it’s making a difference on campus. In a number of ways, this is already making a difference,” Guilfoile said.
The campaign is scheduled to run through June 2020.
Construction projects on the campus are nearing completion. The Price Commons project will be wrapping up soon and North Hall will soon be ready for students to move in.
The Bowman Hall renovations continue to progress but it is not expected to be complete by the end of the year. A project to renovate South Hall was approved and construction is projected to begin in 2022 and finish in 2023.
