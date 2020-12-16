UW-Stout Lifespan Sexuality class engages students in interactive learning

“What is pretty astonishing is that in actuality most of the students are doing all the activities anyway, even though they have the choice not to do that. When they do more than one option, they earn extra points for that chapter/topic. It feels good as an instructor to see students have more control over what they can do and manage in their lives right now through the activity menu options,” Twist said.

The options are working better than Twist expected, and she plans to continue the change in future classes.

Jacob Reid, of Menomonie, a second-year student studying human development and family studies, said Twist uses multimedia in the Lifespan Sexuality class, and with the individual activities, discussion boards and small group discussions, it fits different students’ learning styles and preferences.

“One element of the course which facilitates experiential learning is that each student in Lifespan Sexuality virtually meets regularly in their small group with a handful of other students and a teaching assistant,” Reid said. “This allows us to hear fellow students’ firsthand experiences and feelings about each topic. We are heavily urged to remember that each person’s experiences are valid.