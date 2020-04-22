UW-Stout plans virtual graduation commencement

Schalow, of Wausau, was taking her degree online. However, her full-time job as an instructional designer with Sentry Insurance in Stevens Point, like many jobs, is now home-based. Her husband, Jake, a physical education teacher at Merrill High School, also started teaching from home as well. The couple has a two-year-old son, Tysen, who is home because his daycare has closed.

It’s been difficult, she noted trying to balance work, school and her family. “It’s been a lot of odd hours of the day working,” Schalow said. “We figure out each other’s schedule, especially meetings and conference calls, and we work around it. The most important thing is to keep a schedule.”

However, Schalow tries to look at the positive of having the extra time with her family. “We’ll never get time like this again as a family,” she noted. “We enjoy having breakfast, lunch and dinner together every day of the week.”

As an online student, Schalow did not have to adjust her classes. However, she has been grateful for the professors from UW-Stout who have reached out by email to check and make sure students are doing OK with the world changes.