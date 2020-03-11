UW-Stout restricts in-class instruction beginning March 23 due to COVID-19 concerns

With increasing concerns about COVID-19, UW-Stout has restricted face-to-face instruction and cancelled all travel programs and events for the next three weeks.

In a letter to all faculty, staff and students from Chancellor Katherine Frank, the university is taking action despite no confirmed case of the virus in Dunn County as the campus gets ready for spring break.

"The health and safety of the UW-Stout community is our top priority, which is why we are taking action today," Frank said. "Let me emphasize that we have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus on campus, in Menomonie or across Dunn County. We are in close contact with our local public health officials to monitor the situation. However, it is clear that proactive COVID-19 control measures necessitate the following."

Beginning March 23 and through April 5 there will be no in-class instruction. All courses will continue using alternatives methods when classes resume.

All university-sponsored study abroad programs have been been cancelled for students and university employees through the end of the semester. The university is also cancelling all events with an expected attendance of more than 50 beginning Sunday, March 15.