UW-Stout seniors adjusting to sudden home-based learning, looking ahead

They will finish the project by writing software but not having the actual robots on which to test their work. “It’s a little devastating to put in all of this work and we can’t finish it,” he said. “We’re making do, but we’re not getting the outcome we wanted.”

Hillebrand is past president and active in the student chapter of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. He misses the meetings and camaraderie but has been staying in touch with friends through online gaming.

His classes have been a mix of video lectures, Microsoft Teams meetings and other methods of connecting with professors. He’s “very grateful” that UW-Stout helped him get a wi-fi hotspot so that he has Internet access at his family home in Chippewa County.

“Most of my assignments haven’t changed at all. It’s really just the lectures,” he said.

He also will graduate with two minors: computer science and applied mathematics.

Despite the effects of the pandemic, he’ll leave UW-Stout with great memories and a job. He had two internships at Cummins, which makes diesel engines, including for Ram Trucks, generators and power systems and more. Cummins, based in Indiana, is a Fortune 500 company ranked 128th and has more than 61,000 employees worldwide.