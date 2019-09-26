A first-year student at UW-Stout has died.
Haaris Ammen, 18, passed away overnight Wednesday, UW-Stout announced in a press release on Thursday morning.
No foul play is suspected and the death is still under investigation.
Haaris is from Rochester, Minn. and was majoring in computer and electrical engineering.
Counselors are available for students in need of support at the UW-Stout Counseling Center, 410 Bowman Hall.
