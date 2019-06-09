A UW-Stout student has been awarded a scholarship from an international educational group.
Emily Johnson, who will complete a bachelor’s degree at UW-Stout in human development and family studies in August, received a Program for Continuing Education grant from PEO International, a philanthropic educational organization for women.
PEO Chapter DX from Menomonie supported Emily in the competitive grant application process.
Johnson has had a longstanding dream of attending college and having a career that helps others. Along her journey she worked at many jobs in the service industry until she won a massage therapist scholarship to a training facility in Milwaukee.
Johnson went on to teach anatomy and deep tissue massage, work for a variety of prominent spas and chiropractors and develop her own business.
Johnson began her formal educational life again in 2013 as a long-distance online student through UW-Stout. In December 2017 Emily moved from Madison to Menomonie to attend UW-Stout and finish her degree. Johnson is now eager to move toward her lifelong dream to help people and to be an advocate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.