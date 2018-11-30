UW-Stout students from the Club Managers Association of America are hoping to travel to Nashville, Tenn., in February for a special professional event. They’re hosting their own special event to help get there.
The CMAA student chapter will hold its annual silent auction Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 3-4. An online auction is from 10 a.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
An in-person auction for separate items will be held from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the second-floor lobby of Heritage Hall, 415 10th Ave. E. Parking is free in UW-Stout lots after 4 p.m.
Students and professors from the School of Hospitality Leadership have developed a wide list of auction items, including hotel and resort stays, rounds of golf, restaurant gift certificates, wines from around the world, apparel and other local and regional items.
The auctions will have from 150 to 200 items.
The club plans to use proceeds from the auction to help 24 students attend the CMAA World Conference in Nashville in late February, said club President Missy Dahl, of Drummond, a senior majoring in hotel, restaurant and tourism management.
In recent years, most UW-Stout CMAA members often return from the event with an internship or full-time job offer.
