UW-Stout to address health, COVID-19 with virtual panel April 9

“It’s also important to recognize, however, that ‘health’ is much bigger than biology alone,” Pearson said. “This crisis and the extreme social distancing that is needed to address it has mental health implications, so we’ve invited Andy Felton to address that issue. We also invited Jeff Sweat, who has expertise in the sociology of health and illness, to speak to how some groups, and not just due to age, may be more vulnerable to COVID-19, perhaps because they can’t work from home, or because they live in places with high levels of pollution that put them at higher risk of respiratory problems, or because of the ways racial bias or class inequality might limit access to coronavirus testing and treatment.