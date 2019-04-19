University of Wisconsin-Stout will celebrate Earth Week Monday, April 22, to Friday, April 26, with a Sustainability Fair, a bike repair clinic and a Sustainability Forum.
Earth Week is a week of activities on campus focusing on environmental issues the world faces. Earth Day is Monday, April 22. The week is designed to celebrate the environment and to think intentionally about being better stewards of the planet, said Meta Adams, transportation manager and a sustainability specialist with the UW-Stout Sustainability Office.
“Earth Day is important because it reminds us that our planet and all it provides are things to be celebrated,” Adams said. “We've taken the initiative of extending Earth Day celebrations to an entire Earth Week to help advocate the ultimate need for the continuous practice of sustainability in everyday life. UW-Stout highly values sustainability and is actively fostering a sustainable community because it provides a promising foundation for future generations to thrive.”
Earth Day was founded by Gaylord Nelson, who grew up 40 miles from Menomonie and went on to become a governor of Wisconsin and later a U.S. Senator.
On Monday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be a Sustainability Fair in Huff’s Lounge, first floor, of the Memorial Student Center. It will feature businesses and organizations trying to make the world more sustainable. An array of local and organic appetizers will be served. From noon to 2 p.m. there will be live acoustic music by Humbird and Alexander Natalie in Huff’s Lounge. The fair is sponsored by UW-Stout’s Sustainability Office.
A Sustainability Forum hosted by the Stout Student Association’s Sustainability Council is planned from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, in the Cedarwood and Maplewood Rooms of the Memorial Student Center. Stop in any time to learn about sustainability on campus through informational posters highlighting students, faculty and staff and their sustainability efforts as well as various presenters on sustainability topics. Food and beverages will be provided.
From 5 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, in the Northwoods Room of the Memorial Student Center, Rory Feddersen of Simple Sports in Menomonie, hosted by Stout Adventures, will show how to do simple repairs on a bicycle. Those attending may bring their own bike.
All week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day there will be an Earth Week book selection at the Michael M. Levy Memorial Library, room 373L, Harvey Hall. The library will feature books that have changed people’s lives, inspired them to try something new, taken them to fantastic places and helped them understand their place on Earth. It is hosted by the SSA Sustainability Council.
Other events include:
Wednesday, April 24
- 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., sustainable commuting for free burritos, outside the Involvement Center at the Memorial Student Center. A photo must be provided by participants showing them walking, biking, taking a bus or carpooling to campus
- 3:30 to 5 p.m., planting and pesto, White Pine Room, Memorial Student Center, plant a basil plant and other herbs and flowers. Bring a planting container. Hosted by UW-Sprout Campus Garden. The Just Food student organization will provide pesto and bread.
Thursday, April 25
- 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., a recycling and compost sorting game for free breakfast burritos, outside the Involvement Center
- 3:15 to 4 p.m., presentation on how to recycle off campus by Megan Hines, Dunn County Solid Waste recycling specialist, Badger Room, Memorial Student Center
- 5 to 7 p.m., Stout Adventures Challenge Course open house
Friday, April 26
- 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., make a sustainable pledge for free burritos, outside the Involvement Center.
UW-Stout offers campuswide recycling and compost collection helping to divert food waste, napkins and more. These items are composted into organic fertilizer to help build soil. Campus dining facilities offer the Green to Go program. Students and staff can purchase reusable to-go containers and use them any time they visit a dining facility.
In October 2018, UW-Stout was named one of the top “green” colleges in the U.S. by the Princeton Review, an education services company. The Guide to 399 Green Colleges profiles colleges that the Princeton Review names as having the most exceptional commitment to sustainability. The schools were selected based on their academic offerings, campus policies, initiatives, activities and career preparation for students.
