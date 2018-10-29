Try 1 month for 99¢
Journalist and author Maya Rao, author of "Great American Outpost: Dreamers, Mavericks, and the Making of an Oil Frontier," will speak at UW-Stout's Jarvis Hall, room 112, 410 10th Ave. E., Menomonie at 7 p.m.

Rao will speak about "Great American Outpost" and her experiences covering the fracking boom and bust in the Bakken oil fields in North Dakota.

The event is free and open to the public. 

Rao is a Washington correspondent for the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. 

