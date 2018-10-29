Journalist and author Maya Rao, author of "Great American Outpost: Dreamers, Mavericks, and the Making of an Oil Frontier," will speak at UW-Stout's Jarvis Hall, room 112, 410 10th Ave. E., Menomonie at 7 p.m.
Rao will speak about "Great American Outpost" and her experiences covering the fracking boom and bust in the Bakken oil fields in North Dakota.
The event is free and open to the public.
Rao is a Washington correspondent for the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.