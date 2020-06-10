UW-Stout university archives collecting COVID-19 oral histories

The stories are slated to be made available publicly at Minds@UW, a website that stores, indexes, distributes and preserves the digital materials of University of Wisconsin. The interviews will be searchable by keywords.

Student, staff member value project

Kailey Dresel, of Chippewa Falls, a senior majoring in applied social science with a concentration in history and politics, has done interviews for the project. “I am able to interview people and learn the depths of how this has affected them and their families,” Dresel said. “I am able to learn how they are adjusting, their thoughts on the future, how they are doing, etc. This project is something I will never forget. These stories I will never forget.

“You can’t foresee something like this ever happening, and to be living during a time like this, it is something we will be reading about in history books someday. I am glad I am able to do this work and be a part of it. This is very hard on some people, and everyone is doing the best they can. There is a large amount of pressure on educators and parents during this pandemic,” Dresel said.

“I hope that people in the future listen to these and gain an understanding of how hard it really was and how much people sacrificed,” she added.