The University of Wisconsin-Stout from July 7-19 will host a first-of-its-kind world conference on the growing use of nutraceuticals, or foods with medicinal properties, in companion animal healthcare.
The International Conference on Animal Health Nutraceuticals will take place July 17-19 at UW-Stout in Menomonie. It is underwritten by Vets Plus, Inc., a developer and manufacturer of animal nutritional supplements.
The conference will mark the launch of Nutraceuticals in Veterinary Medicine, the first comprehensive collection of scientific articles on the therapeutic use of nutritional compounds in animals.
Discussions at ICAHN 2019 will feature experts from academia, veterinary practitioners and internationally-published nutritional scientists.
Speakers and topics include Dr. Ramesh Gupta on an overview of nutraceuticals in animal health and disease; Dr. Gary Richter on therapeutic uses of cannabinoids in companion animals; and Professor W. Thomas Shier on future direction and trends in nutraceutical research.
UW-Stout Chancellor Bob Meyer said of the institution’s role in the conference: “This conference is part of an ongoing effort to communicate with veterinarians regarding the science and applications of therapeutically useful nutraceutical compounds and recent developments in nutritional science.”
Veterinarians use many nutraceutical products to treat a variety of conditions. Raj Lall, Vets Plus founder and CEO, believes that current usage is only the tip of the therapeutic iceberg.
“Veterinarians already use probiotics to address digestive ailments and Omega-3 fatty acids to improve issues with the skin, coat and joints,” Lall said. “And nutraceuticals are widely used in joint health programs and to address the needs of senior pets.”
Those interested in attending ICAHN 2019 can register on-line at www.123formbuilder.com/form-4804168/ or by contacting Tony Liedl at info@ICAHN2019.com (call 715-231-1234 ex. 503).
