UW-Stout's Veteran Mentorship Program offers peer-to-peer support

“It is important for Stout to have the program because some veterans are introverted and need someone to help answer questions. I decided to be a part of the program to help my experience be as smooth as possible,” Roal said.

Godsave said the mentorship program fills a gap at the university.

“Veterans are excellent students, and the values instilled in them in the military are the foundation of their success,” Godsave said. “When veterans leave the military, the cultural transition can lead to stop-out as students. The Veteran Mentorship Program connects students in danger of stop-out to students with similar values and in this way increases retention and graduation.

“Peer-to-peer mentoring is a proven effective high-impact practice for creating community and building relationships between students,” Godsave added. “Because student veterans transition at higher success when relationships are established on campus, we know this program will be a bridge-builder for all of our veterans.”

Amundson, a junior construction major from Sparta, was active duty Air Force from 2013 to 2019. He decided to become a mentor to help his fellow student veterans.