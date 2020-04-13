UW System alters application process

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON, Wis.—The University of Wisconsin System announced Monday a series of changes to admissions policies that will make it easier for students to enroll this fall.

The changes include reducing the undergraduate application fee effective immediately, accepting unofficial high school transcripts for admission consideration, and holding students harmless for changes in admissions testing, grading formats, and other standard requirements.

“We know this is a challenging time for our high school seniors,” UW System President Ray Cross said. “We want to do everything we can to ensure that students who want to enroll in our universities this fall can enroll.”

Facing an extraordinary pandemic, the UW System has made the safety and health of its students a top priority while remaining committed to providing a quality education so students can continue their path toward graduation.

Now the UW System will work to afford every opportunity to every student in Wisconsin who was looking, or will be looking, for a university degree as a stepping stone to success.

The UW System also recognizes that, in this time of uncertainty, prospective students will have a lot of questions.