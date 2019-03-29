The University of Wisconsin System is seeking nominations for the Search and Screen Committee to help find the next chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
Ten voting members will sit on the committee, including five Regents and five people knowledgeable about the duties and responsibilities of the position, according to a news release from the UW System.
UW System Board of Regents President John Robert Behling has appointed the five Regents to the committee.
Regent Jason R. Plante will chair the committee. Other Regents on the committee are Behling, Drew Petersen, Carolyn Stanford Taylor and S. Mark Tyler.
System President Ray Cross will appoint the five non-Regent members of the committee, including two faculty members, one staff representative, one student and one community member, according to the news release.
Nominations are due April 1 and should describe how the nominee can assist in identifying the strongest candidate for the position.
Nominations should be made at this website: https://www.wisconsin.edu/president/uw-stout-chancellor-search-screen/.
The committee will consider candidates to replace Chancellor Bob Meyer, who announced this month he will step down in August.
Provost Patrick Guilfoile has agreed to serve as interim chancellor starting Aug. 18.
