EAU CLAIRE—Chippewa Valley Technical College students who earn an associate degree through the Accounting program will now be guaranteed admission, with all credits transferring, into the Accounting or Business Finance programs at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
The agreement is already in effect during the fall 2018 semester.
CVTC Accounting students graduating in December would be the first to benefit from the new agreement. The 61 credits transferring to UW-Eau Claire would include the CVTC Accounting program courses, as well as the general education courses that are part of the associate degree. The CVTC students transferring would be guaranteed admission to the UW-Eau Claire programs, provided the student meets all admission requirements.
“This agreement will provide for a smooth transition for CVTC Accounting students who wish to go on to earn their bachelor’s degree in either Accounting or Business Finance from UW-Eau Claire,” said Lynette Livingston, executive dean – business, arts, sciences and academic initiatives at CVTC.
The UW-Eau Claire College of Business is excited to embark on this new initiative with CVTC, said K. Brewer Doran, UW-Eau Claire College of Business dean.
“We’re helping students access our AACSB-accredited degree while building on their strong educational foundation from CVTC,” Dora n said. “This agreement helps students achieve their career goals as well.”
The agreement specifies which courses CVTC students should take while earning their associate degree, including which courses the university recommends in situations in which the student can choose alternatives. For a BBA in Accounting, students will need to complete between 96 and 107 additional credits at UW-Eau Claire. For a BBA in Business Finance, students will complete between 86 and 97 additional credits.
“We have been working hard with our partners at UW-Eau Claire to create smoother transitions for our transfer students in many subject areas,” said Dr. Julie Furst-Bowe, vice president of instruction at CVTC. “These agreements are in the best interests of both institutions, but they are especially in the best interests of the students that we are all here to help.”
Albert Colom, vice chancellor for enrollment management at UW-Eau Claire, said the new agreement will be a positive both for students and area industry.
“We are excited to partner yet again with our neighbor, Chippewa Valley Technical College, to serve the students in our region in meeting their higher education goals,” Colom said.
