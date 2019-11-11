Understanding the sacrifice.
That’s what Veterans Day means to retired Army veteran Gary Brooks.
As the featured speaker at a Veterans Day assembly at Menomonie High School on Monday, Brooks shared the sacrifices he and others make as a members of the military and why receiving that recognition for that sacrifice is so important.
Brooks works at the high school as in-school suspension supervisor, and he served in the army for almost 29 years.
“What Veterans Day means to me? Veterans Day means understanding that those serve sacrifice,” Brooks said. “As the saying goes, ‘all gave some, some gave all.’”
He traveled to six different countries during his time in the army. In contrast to many of the luxuries we find in the United States, Brooks said in Nicaragua he witnessed kids attempting to sell water in the middle of the street with vehicles speeding by to make a little extra money. In Bosnia, children approached gates guarded by U.S. soldiers carrying unexploded landmines they found while planting crops.
Brooks also has met students who spend half of the day in school and the other working to pay for daily needs.
The sacrifice soldiers make is being away from friends and family. Brooks was stationed in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2000 when he found out from his sister that their father was dying. Before he could make it home, his father died. His father’s funeral was the first time Brooks saw him in two years, he said.
“I’ve watched birthdays and holidays come and go with only those strangers who I work with to celebrate the day,” Brooks said.
With that sacrifice comes the joy from small tokens of gratitude. A simple care package from a student in Pennsylvania was a bright spot for Brooks. Besides food and other necessities was a letter that wasn’t specifically addressed to him beginning with, ‘Dear soldier.’ The letter that arrived on Christmas in 1999 meant the world to him, Brooks said. He wrote back thanking the student for the kind words and month later another letter arrived from the student.
Those two letters and a piece of paper sent from his daughter’s elementary class asking him question about his service are still in Brooks possession to this day.
Brooks he learned much more than just personal sacrifice during his time in the military. He learned he’s capable of much more than he ever thought.
There are many reasons people join the military, Brooks said, but all those who do have a desire to serve their country. With that service includes many sacrifices, including the physical toll taken on one’s body, the processing of events soldiers face and possibly the ultimate sacrifice.
“When you see a veteran, don’t hesitate to come up to them and say thank you, thank you for serving,” Brooks said. “You many never know what they sacrificed for the individual freedoms and the freedom we all share today.”