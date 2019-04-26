The Dunn County Veterans Service Office is hosting an outreach event for veterans Saturday, hosting a UW-Stout graduate and veteran as the featured speaker.
The Making of a Veteran is slated for 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at Menomonie Alliance church, 502 21st St. NE, Menomonie. The Dunn County Veterans Service Office will host the outreach event for vets and their families.
The event will provide information about local veteran resources.
The featured speaker, Phillip Landgraf, served as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps in Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Landgraf is a graduate of UW-Stout and now serves as the county Veterans Service Officer for St. Croix County.
There will be presentations on veterans’ benefits, whole health care and a session on the transition to civilian life for both veterans and their families.
A resource fair and breakfast and lunch will be provided.
To register, contact the Dunn County Veterans Service Office at 715-232-1646 or visit whoozin.com/VHP-7MD-XQDX
