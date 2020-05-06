VFW Post 1039 installs new box for disposal of worn, tattered flags

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Menomonie has another option for the proper disposal of worn U.S. flags.

VFW Post 1039 installed a new retired flag box at the post at 2909 Bongey Drive, in Menomonie. The materials for the box were donated by Steve Rowan and Don Schley of Polish Enterprise of Elk Mound. Jim Ruff handled the welding, construction and painting of the box.

Ceremonies to dispose of flags collected throughout Dunn County will be held periodically at AMVETS Post 72 in Connorsville.

Post 1039 Adjutant and Quartermaster Marlin Severson has wanted to set up a retired flag box at the VFW for more than 10 years as worn flags shouldn't be tossed in the garbage.

"The importance of (using appropriate disposal) is showing proper respect to the flag," Severson said. "Just because it's worn and tattered doesn't mean it can be just thrown away at random. It needs to be properly disposed of with the proper ceremony."

Worn flags can also be dropped of at the Dunn County Veteran Services Office, 3001 Hwy. 12 E., in Menomonie.

"We just hope the word gets out to the public (of retire flag box locations) and everybody uses it and properly disposes of their flags with us so it can be ceremonially done in the future," Severson said.

