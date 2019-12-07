A former Dunn County Sheriff's Office deputy has been identified as the victim in a tractor accident earlier this week.
Craig S. Koser, 66, was riding in the bucket of a tractor traveling eastbound on 420th Avenue when the tractor hit a bump in the road causing him to fall out, according to a news release from the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.
Just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, the sheriff's office and the Menomonie Fire Department responded to the 3,400 block of 480th Avenue for a report of a male subject being run over by a tractor. He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
Koser and another individual had been out doing snowmobile trail maintenance, using the tractor with bucket to sign and clear snowmobile trails for the upcoming season, authorities said.
You have free articles remaining.
After 24 years of service, he retired from the sheriff's office in 2009. Koser also spent several more years with Menomonie Police Department prior to his time with the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.
Since his retirement Koser has spent his time volunteering for different organizations and driving school bus, Bygd said.
"Craig will be deeply missed by family, friends and his brothers and sisters at the sheriff’s office," Bygd said.