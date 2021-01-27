Virtual, drive-thru options available for Hudson Hot Air Affair

The Hot Air Affair is set for February 5-7 with the theme “Bringing Fun to 2021” for the 32nd annual hot air balloon rally and winter festival in Hudson, WI. As with past years, the balloons will be the highlight of this event, but due to COVID-19 health concerns, this year’s event will be a hybrid.

Some activities will be going virtual with live video coverage as well as video reminiscing of past favorites. The balloons remain the highlight of the event, although the balloon events will be structured differently this year.

Twenty hot air balloons will be participating in the morning launches on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 6 and 7 at 8 a.m., weather permitting. Due to COVID-19 health concerns, there will not be the usual activities at EP Rock School.

Instead, there will be several launch sites at various private locations around Hudson. Information on weather conditions and where to look for the colorful balloons in the sky will be available at HudsonHotAirAffair.com and on Facebook.