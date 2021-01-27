Virtual, drive-thru options available for Hudson Hot Air Affair

The Hot Air Affair is set for February 5-7 with the theme “Bringing Fun to 2021” for the 32nd annual hot air balloon rally and winter festival in Hudson, WI. As with past years, the balloons will be the highlight of this event, but due to COVID-19 health concerns, this year’s event will be a hybrid.
Some activities will be going virtual with live video coverage as well as video reminiscing of past favorites. The balloons remain the highlight of the event, although the balloon events will be structured differently this year.
Twenty hot air balloons will be participating in the morning launches on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 6 and 7 at 8 a.m., weather permitting. Due to COVID-19 health concerns, there will not be the usual activities at EP Rock School.
Instead, there will be several launch sites at various private locations around Hudson. Information on weather conditions and where to look for the colorful balloons in the sky will be available at HudsonHotAirAffair.com and on Facebook.
Hot Air Affair is partnering with River Channel Hudson/North Hudson Community Access Television for live coverage of the balloon launch. For those who can’t make it out to see the balloons, plans are underway to live stream the balloon launch. You can tune in on HHAA website, Facebook or River Channel’s YouTube to watch a virtual balloon ride.
Another traditional event, the popular evening balloon glow, will have a new format. This year it will be a drive-thru event on Saturday, Feb. 6 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the St. Croix Business Park in Hudson. The public can view balloons glowing (weather permitting) and candlestick burners, with other lighted displays from the comfort of their vehicles. Due to a high demand and safety concerns, it is necessary for Hot Air Affair to limit the number of vehicles that can attend this event. A limited number of tickets will be available at $5 per vehicle, with event profits donated to the Hudson Food Shelf.
A new in-person event is the Food Trucks and Food Drive on Saturday, Feb 6 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the former Family Fresh Market parking lot on Coulee Road. Pop in to donate non-perishable items to the Hudson Food Shelf. Then stop to buy treats at the MSP Pretzel and Two Rivers Kettle Korn food trucks.
The Hot Air Affair is made possible through the support of many local sponsors including WESTconsin Credit Union, who is returning as the corporate sponsor.
Details about these and other activities and Hot Air Affair video programming are available on HudsonHotAirAffair.com or view event listings on Facebook.