Virtual registration and orientation creates customized experience for UW-Stout first-year students

Having the virtual programs helped prepare her for her first year, Korte said. Korte also liked that she could join as many events as she wished. She plans to set aside time to join in another game night to meet more first-year students.

Virtual first-year registration and orientation started earlier this month and continues through Friday, June 26. The events were planned in the evenings over a week to allow more students and families to participate, said Britta Miller, new student orientation and commencement coordinator.

The virtual events provided students and their families with the same information they would have received at an in-person campus registration and orientation daylong event. “We are providing lots of good information,” Miller said. “We want students and their families to feel comfortable coming to UW-Stout in the fall.”

Any live events were recorded to allow students and their families to view them at a later time.