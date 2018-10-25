Try 1 month for 99¢

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is looking to expand its team of volunteers for the upcoming tax season. Tax-Aide offers free in-person tax filing help to anyone, especially those 50 and older, who can’t afford a tax preparation service.

Tax-Aide volunteers make a difference in their communities by assisting older, lower-income taxpayers who might otherwise miss out on the credits and deductions they’ve earned. Volunteers receive training and support in a welcoming environment.

Every level of experience is welcome. Volunteers must complete tax preparation training and IRS certification.

To learn more, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 1-888-OUR-AARP (1-888-687-2277).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Dunn County News editor

Barbara Lyon is the editor of The Dunn County News in Menomonie, WI.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.