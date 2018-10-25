AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is looking to expand its team of volunteers for the upcoming tax season. Tax-Aide offers free in-person tax filing help to anyone, especially those 50 and older, who can’t afford a tax preparation service.
Tax-Aide volunteers make a difference in their communities by assisting older, lower-income taxpayers who might otherwise miss out on the credits and deductions they’ve earned. Volunteers receive training and support in a welcoming environment.
Every level of experience is welcome. Volunteers must complete tax preparation training and IRS certification.
To learn more, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 1-888-OUR-AARP (1-888-687-2277).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.