Volunteer registration is now open for United Way’s 3rd Annual Day of Caring.
The United Way Day of Caring is a day to mobilize groups of volunteers throughout the community to complete various service projects.
The Day of Caring is Wednesday, August 14 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Examples of previous projects include painting, cleaning and assembling mailers; planting trees; packaging meal kits; preparing hygiene bags and more.
Projects will take place at community centers, local parks, nonprofit organizations and more.
Projects will be completed from either 9 a.m.-12 p.m. or from 1-4 p.m. Your volunteer group will be assigned an Agency project after consideration of your volunteer group and specific interests based on availability of projects.
Typical group sizes are three to five volunteers. Larger groups may will be placed at larger project sites to be at the same site, but split between two projects at that site.
Water and a "Day of Caring" t-shirt will be provided to each volunteer.
Project time preference will be given during registration.
Volunteer registration closes July 18.
Contact Ashley DeMuth by phone 715-235-3800 or email ademuth@uwaydunn.org with questions.
