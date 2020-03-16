Voters encouraged to vote absentee for April 7 election

Voters in Dunn County are urged to act now to vote absentee for the upcoming election.
Due to COVID-19 concerns Dunn County Clerk Julie A. Wathke said voters should consider voting absentee for the April 7 Spring Election and Presidential Preference Primary.
“Polls will be open in Dunn County for those who need them on election day, but most voters should vote absentee for this election,” Wathke said. FFor that to happen, you should request an absentee ballot as soon as possible.”
It is also important to register to vote by mail by Wednesday, March 18. If your name or address has changed since the last election, you need to register with your current information, Wathke said. You can check your registration status at https://myvote.wi.gov, click on “My Voter Info.”
If you believe you’re registered but are unable to find yourself on the website contact your municipal clerk or the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The state elections commission can be reached by calling 866-VOTE-WIS (866-868-3947) or 608-261-8005.
How to Register to VoteThe deadline to vote by mail for the presidential primary and spring election is Wednesday. After this date, electors must register in person in the municipal clerk’s office by April 3 or at the polling place on election day. Online registration closes at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday. Online voter registration is available at https://myvote.wi.gov.
There are two ways you can register using the website:
- People with a Wisconsin driver license or state ID card whose address is current with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation can complete their online registration immediately. People who need to update their address with DOT can accomplish that online and complete their online registration.
- People without a Wisconsin driver license or state ID card can fill out the voter registration form online, then print it, sign it and mail it to their municipal clerk’s office along with a proof-of residence document. The website has detailed instructions. If you do not have a printer where you are, you can save the completed form as a PDF and make arrangements to have a family member or a friend with a printer, or a copy center, to print it for you.
Voter registration forms that can be printed and filled out by hand are also available here in English ( https://elections.wi.gov/forms/el-131-fillable) or Spanish ( https://elections.wi.gov/forms/el-131-spanish)
Blank voter registration forms are also available at your municipal or county clerk’s office.
Requesting an absentee ballot
Registered voters can request absentee ballots in multiple ways. Voters can signup at MyVote Wisconsin ( https://myvote.wi.gov). There, click on the “Vote Absentee” button. On a mobile device use the menu button on the top right corner.
Then users will need to fill our their name and date of birth and then request a ballot. A photo ID will also need to be on file and a photo can be uploaded to MyVote.
Voters can also request absentee ballots by mailing, emailing or faxing their municipal clerk’s office. You can find your clerk’s contact information on MyVote Wisconsin. These requests must be accompanied by a copy of your photo ID. If you already have a photo ID on file from previous absentee requests under your current registration, you will not need to provide it again.
Voters who are indefinitely confined, meaning they may have difficulty getting to the polls for reason of age, illness, infirmity, or disability are not required to provide a photo ID. Voters in care facilities can have a representative of the facility confirm the resident’s identity instead of providing a photo ID. More information on photo ID and exemptions can be found at bringit.wi.gov.
The deadline for registered voters to request an absentee ballot be mailed April 2. However, Wathke urges voters not to wait, due to possible delays in mail delivery. If you get an absentee ballot mailed to you, you can still decide to vote at the polls on election day if you haven’t returned it.
Your absentee ballot must be received in your clerk’s office or at your polling place by 8 p.m. on April 7.