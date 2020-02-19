Sandy White edged Josh Risler for the final spot in the spring general election for a seat on the Menomonie school board, according to unofficial results from the Dunn and St. Croix county clerk's offices.
Six of the seven candidates on the ballot advanced to the April 7 election.
White had 821 votes, holding off Risler for the final spot. Risler tallied 767 votes.
Tanya Husby led all voters with 1,254 votes. Current board president Amy Riddle-Swanson was just behind Husby with 1,204 votes.
Charlie Schneider collected 932 votes, and incumbents Dan Paulson and Heather Klanderman were tied with 865.
Dunn County aligns with state voters
Dunn County aligned with voters across the state in the state Supreme Court primary. The Associated Press reported Daniel Kelly and Jill Karofsky will advanced to the spring general election.
Dunn County voters also voiced support for Kelly and Karofsky. Kelly had 2,249 votes and Karofsky tallied 1,591. Ed Fallone picked up 659 votes.
Incumbent justice Kelly was appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker in 2016, and Karofsky is a Dane County Circuit Court Judge. Fallone is a Marquette University Law School professor.
