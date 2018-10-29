Days away from an election that will decide if he gets a third term, Gov. Scott Walker stopped in Menomonie Sunday to rally a crowd of around 75 supporters, urging them to hurry to the polls.
“Knock on doors, make phone calls ... there couldn’t be a clearer difference between Tony Evers and I,” Walker told the crowd.
Walker, 50, and his opponent, Wisconsin schools superintendent Evers, 66, have been locked in a close battle as the Nov. 6 election closes in.
Walkers has attacked Evers for instances of plagiarism in a budget request; Evers has returned with criticisms of Walker’s flights throughout the state during his two terms as governor.
Walker criticized Evers Sunday, saying “Taxin’ Tony” would raise property taxes and “the gas tax by as much as a dollar.”
Evers has said he would consider raising the state’s 32.9 cent tax on every gallon of gas, according to an Associated Press fact check, and “has avoided presenting a precise plan to fund road projects in the state,” something the Democratic candidate continued to avoid at a Friday debate. But Walker “has also been untruthful on multiple occasions” when suggesting Evers would raise the tax by as much as a dollar, according to the Associated Press fact check.
Walker touted Wisconsin’s record-low unemployment rate of under three percent — which hit 2.8 percent in April and has stayed under three since then — at his Menomonie stop.
Low unemployment under Walker was the biggest selling point for several Chippewa Valley Republicans, voters said at an August campaign stop in Chippewa Falls. Walker’s comments on an abundance of jobs were greeted with cheers and applause in Menomonie.
“More jobs and higher wages, versus more spending and higher taxes (with Tony Evers),” he said.
Walker’s Menomonie appearance comes on the heels of high-profile national figures joining the fray of the Wisconsin gubernatorial race. President Donald Trump recently stumped for Walker near Wausau, and former President Barack Obama rallied for Democratic candidates in Milwaukee Friday, both drawing thousands.
At the rally, Obama criticized Walker for political ads claiming he will protect Wisconsinites with pre-existing conditions despite joining a lawsuit aimed at overturning the Affordable Care Act, which protects patients with pre-existing conditions.
Walker returned fire in Menomonie Sunday: “If you’re going to bring in the liar, bring in the best ... As long as I’m governor, everyone will be covered in the state of Wisconsin.”
Walker tweeted after the Friday rally: “Barack Obama got the national Politifact Lie of the Year for saying ‘if you like your health care plan, you can keep it.’ It takes some kind of gall for him to come into Wisconsin and lie again about health care and about pre-existing conditions.”
Recent polls indicate Evers and Walker are in a dead heat. An Oct. 10 poll found Walker with 47 percent support among likely voters, compared to 46 percent for Evers and 5 percent for Libertarian Phil Anderson.
It isn’t the end of the pre-election campaigning for Republican candidates. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, planned three campaign rallies across central Wisconsin with Vukmir and U.S. Reps. Sean Duffy and Glenn Grothman.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
