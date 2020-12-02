WATCH NOW: Rotary Lights 2020 kick off holiday season in La Crosse

The 2020 Rotary Lights display kicked-off Friday at Riverside Park in La Crosse, with some small changes because of COVID-19.

Downtown La Crosse and Riverside Park were bustling with holiday spirit, as a line of cars waited to drive through the annual Christmas light display, while others strolled through the park and others traveled by horse-drawn carriage.

Santa was the first to “hit the switch” on Friday, launching a fireworks display followed by the lights in the park to flip on, officially marking the holiday season in the Coulee Region.

There are some changes this year to the lights display including a different flow of traffic due to construction, as well as some COVID-19 restrictions.

This year, kids won’t be able to sit on Santa’s lap, but instead can speak to him in his house using a microphone and speaker to share what’s on their list this year.

As always, you can drive or walk through the lights display, and masks and physical distancing are encouraged; all of its 3,250 volunteers are required to wear masks while working.