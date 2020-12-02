 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Rotary Lights 2020 kick off holiday season in La Crosse
0 comments
top story

WATCH NOW: Rotary Lights 2020 kick off holiday season in La Crosse

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The 2020 Rotary Lights display kicked-off Friday at Riverside Park in La Crosse, with some small changes because of COVID-19.

Downtown La Crosse and Riverside Park were bustling with holiday spirit, as a line of cars waited to drive through the annual Christmas light display, while others strolled through the park and others traveled by horse-drawn carriage.

Santa was the first to “hit the switch” on Friday, launching a fireworks display followed by the lights in the park to flip on, officially marking the holiday season in the Coulee Region.

Unable to play video

There are some changes this year to the lights display including a different flow of traffic due to construction, as well as some COVID-19 restrictions.

This year, kids won’t be able to sit on Santa’s lap, but instead can speak to him in his house using a microphone and speaker to share what’s on their list this year.

As always, you can drive or walk through the lights display, and masks and physical distancing are encouraged; all of its 3,250 volunteers are required to wear masks while working.

Admission is free for the light show, but those visiting are encouraged to donate a non-perishable food item.

The ice rink will also be open this year, weather-permitting, but there will be no warming house or skate rentals.

Share your photos and video from the 2020 Rotary Lights with the Tribune at newsroom@lacrossetribune.com!

Rotary Lights 2020

Rotary Lights kicked off at Riverside Park in La Crosse Friday night.
Behind the scenes magic

Rotary Lights volunteer Zach Tudahl works on a light display on the opening night Friday.
Patiently waiting

Brooke Hubert, 3, patiently waits for a car to drive through a tunnel dazzling in Christmas lights at the opening night of La Crosse's Rotary Lights.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Staying warm

At the opening night of the 2020 Rotary Lights in Riverside Park Friday, Lynn Thao, 15, warms up with a hot chocolate.
Feeling the spirit

Kids dance to Christmas music on the stage of the Riverside bandshell Friday to kick off the annual Rotary Lights Christmas light display.
Chatting with Santa

Through a window, using a microphone and speaker, Inga Hoffman-Brown, 6, chats with Santa Claus at the Rotary Lights. It was among a few of the differences at this year's annual Christmas lights display due to COVID-19.
Checking his list

Stephen Brown waits for his daughter, Inga Hoffman-Brown, 6, to tell Santa what's on her list for Christmas this year through a window to keep each other safe from COVID-19.
Checking out the lights

A young passenger rides shotgun to check out the Rotary Lights in Riverside Park Friday night.
Busy kick off

Riverside Park was busy Friday for the opening night of the 2020 Rotary Lights.
Fun and games

Families were able to enjoy many of the same traditions at this year's 2020 Rotary Lights kick-off night, despite COVID-19.
Masked-up

Santa's reindeer wore holiday-themed masks at this year's Rotary Lights display.
Tunnel of lights

Families and friends walk through a tunnel of lights in Riverside Park Friday for the first night of this year's Rotary Lights.
Thanks to the heroes

A Christmas light display thanking healthcare workers sits on the north end of Riverside Park where the controversial Hiawatha statue previously sat, at the 2020 Rotary Light show.

Unable to play video

Rotary Lights 2020

The 2020 Rotary Lights display kicked-off Friday night at Riverside Park in La Crosse. The park will light up each evening through New Years Eve.
Kicking off the holiday season

A family watches the fireworks display over the Mississippi River Friday night ahead of the first light flipping on for the 2020 Rotary Lights Christmas light show.
Christmas cruise

A vehicle begins its route through the Rotary Lights in Riverside Park Friday, first through a tunnel of lights. The lights can be seen by car or foot and are free to attend.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Menomonie High School Graduation Parade 5-31-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News