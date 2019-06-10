The Menomonie Lions Club will host the racers of IWA Watercross for a two-day weekend of racing action Saturday-Sunday June 22-23.
Racers gear up to speed their sleds from the beach across open water at speeds up to 70 miles per hour.
Men and women racers aim to crush their heat as they take their specially fitted snowmobiles onto the waters of Lake Menomin.
This is a family fun event that includes food and beverages, vendor opportunities, a great park location to find other things to do while here and a community full of shopping, restaurants, fun and history to explore.
Hotels are close and camping is just outside of town.
Saturday night will feature live music by Rattlefoot right on the beach.
Attendees can purchase a pit pass to see the pits and an autograph area to get the racers' autographs.
Tickets are available onsite. Tickets start at $15 for the weekend and $10 for one day for those 13 and older. Kids under 13 get in free with a paid adult.
