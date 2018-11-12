There is a common threat connecting the many Veterans Day celebrations in Dunn County: an urgency to invigorate the younger generation.
From the Shirley Doane Senior Center to the Menomonie Middle School, veterans urged each other to tell their stories to their loved ones.
“We’re the ones that teach our next generations, our kids, our grandkids,” said Dunn County Veterans Service officer Greg Quinn.
Veterans Day – it took place Sunday, but was observed Monday – celebrates military veterans and commemorates Armistice Day and the end of World War I.
Quinn, joined by over a dozen other veterans and a dozen seniors, spoke at the Senior Center Wednesday. It was the second year of the Veterans Day event, and Quinn was happy with the turnout.
“It’s something we should never take for granted, the opportunity to thank (veterans) for the freedoms we have,” Quinn said.
Veteran John Miller of the Menomonie American Legion Post 32 urged his fellow veterans to talk about their experiences.
“Every veteran, whether you served stateside or in a combat zone, we all have a story to tell,” Miller said. “Right now, we don’t have any more World War I veterans we can talk to … I know a lot of us don’t want to tell our stories unless someone pulls it out of us.”
Miller himself was no different, he said. It took him until Christmas Eve several years ago to tell his family his story, about losing both legs in Vietnam to a 122-millimeter rocket.
“Your children want to hear what you’ve done, so they can remember and pass that on to their kids,” Miller said.
Two days later, the Menomonie Middle School hosted its 52nd Veterans Day celebration in front of over 200 people.
Menomonie Middle School social studies teacher Micheal Larson organized the program, which brought over a dozen veterans, student musical groups, community members and the Menomonie Honor Guard together for a morning.
Sgt. First Class Chad Brownell, who was deployed overseas four times between 2001 and 2011, told the middle school students to start thinking about their future.
“Every single one of you has the ability to be a leader,” Brownell said.
UW-Stout celebrates Veterans Day
Several Veterans Day programs at UW-Stout are slated for the week.
On Wednesday, the Veterans Administration Medical Center will provide health care information to veterans from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the student center, 302 10th Ave. E, Menomonie. A suicide prevention team from the VA will hold a free Operation SAVE suicide prevention workshop from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
On Friday, the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps will hold a physical training session from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. at Johnson Fieldhouse in the UW-Stout Sports Complex, followed by a free breakfast in Merle M. Price Commons, 1110 Broadway St. S.
UW-Stout’s Symphonic Singers and Chamber Choir will also host one of the official World War I Centennial Commission events at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 910 9th St. E.
The concert will mostly feature music from the United Kingdom, France and Germany composed during the war.
