Ethan Best’s goal is to earn a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and someday design and create circuit boards.
He took the first step in June when he and about 1,400 other first-year students attended one-day orientation and registration sessions over several weeks at University of Wisconsin-Stout.
Best and his new classmates from the class of 2023 registered for fall courses, picked up their university-provided laptop computers, met their advisers, attended a campus resource fair, got their ID cards and more. Special sessions for parents also were provided.
Best, of Chippewa Falls, said he chose UW-Stout because “it has really good engineering programs and a lot of other options, and it’s the perfect distance from home.”
The new high school graduates already were looking ahead to fall, when classes begin Wednesday, Sept. 4. Move-in Day at the residence halls is Sunday, Sept. 1.
Students also learned during orientation from University Housing where they would be living come fall.
Brian Wahl, a computer science major from Chanhassen, Minn., said it was a “really enjoyable day” getting ready for the semester and becoming more familiar with campus buildings, people and resources.
Chelsea Colegrove, of Spooner, who will major in psychology, said she has been impressed with the faculty and other people she’s met on campus. She plans to be on the cheer team. “It’s exciting to meet new people,” she said.
Emily Norgord, of Wausau, also is looking forward to meeting new people and getting a “fresh start.” She liked the “speed-dating” activity part of the day when students talked with each other one-on-one for several minutes before switching to a new person.
She hopes to join a number of campus clubs to get involved. “I don’t like big cities. I like how small the campus is, and it’s beautiful,” she said.
The new students also learned about life at UW-Stout from their peers during sessions from University Housing and the Involvement Center.
Registration for the fall semester remains open. Contact Admissions at 715-232-1232, 800-447-8688, admissions@uwstout.edu or go to www.uwstout.edu/admissions.
The orientation sessions generally are for students who plan to attend UW-Stout, although some students who still are deciding on a university also attend, said Britta Miller, from the Dean of Students Office. She oversaw orientation with the help of six first-year advisers and nine student leaders.
“This event helps students get started. Everybody leaves with a class schedule,” Miller said.
Many students attend orientation with their parents or a family member. The full day of activities included special sessions for family, such as Partnering with Families for Success presented by Dean of Students Sandi Scott Duex, who discussed student behavior, safety and getting involved on campus.
“It’s a family orientation too,” Miller said.
