Welcoming Hope

Before cutting the red ribbon to signal its official opening, Craig Pedersen, operations director for Hope Gospel Mission's retail businesses, explained that the funds raised at its new Hope Bargain Center in Menomonie will go toward renovating a new shelter for women and children on Frank Street from its Eau Claire store. Standing next to Pedersen is store manager Kathy Jacobson along with Mayor Randy Knaack, Menomonie Chamber Ambassadors and other members of Hope Gospel Mission's board and administration. The newly-opened store is located on North Broadway.
