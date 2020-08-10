West CAP Food Pantry in Boyceville temporarily raises income eligibility requirement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The West Central Wisconsin Community Action Agency's Food Pantry in Boyceville is among the nearly 40 in providing low-income households in western Wisconsin with food from The Emergency Food Assistance Program.

The need for food assistance has grown with the record number of unemployed adults due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in response to the need, the income eligibility to receive assistance has been temporarily increased.

Households with incomes at or below 300 percent of the federal poverty level are now eligible to receive a monthly share of locally grown, Grade-A foods including meats, vegetables, fruit, juice and more from a TEFAP pantry.

For a household of one the income threshold is $38,280 with the larger in the household, the higher the income threshold. Previously TEFAP's qualifying income thresholds were at 185 percent or $23,606 for a household of one.

In addition to food resources, other assistance is available from West CAP through the COVID Rapid Response and Resiliency Program for eligible households. Assistance includes rent, mortgage, transportation and utilities. An online application is available at www.westcap.org or call 715-265-4271 for more information.

