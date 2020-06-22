West CAP offers help for low-income households impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENWOOD CITY — Many households in western Wisconsin have been struggling with the negative impacts the COVID-19 pandemic is having on their lives. The loss of income, lack of childcare, closing of schools, and mental and physical health issues are a few of the problems people are facing.

“West CAP has been helping our low-income neighbors for over 50 years and we are here to help folks through the current crisis” says Peter H. Kilde, West CAP executive director.

To financially assist households affected by the pandemic, West CAP has received funding from a variety of sources including the State of Wisconsin, St. Croix Valley Community Foundation, and the United Way of Rice Lake to assist low-income residents of Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, and St. Croix who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Areas of assistance include: Rent/Mortgage, Utilities, Phone/Internet, Food, and Transportation.

Additionally, other services may be provided through existing programs depending on eligibility requirements being met.

To request assistance an online application is available at www.westcap.org or by calling 715-265-4271.

West CAP, a 501c3 non-profit established in 1965, was one of the first community action agencies in the United States. Located in Glenwood City, Wisconsin, West CAP works to promote the sustainability of low-income families and communities in west central Wisconsin. For more information on donating to the COVID-19 Rapid Response and Resiliency Program or other West CAP programs, please call 1-715-265-4271 or go to www.westcap.org.

