West-central Microenterprise Grant program applications open June 1

The program will provide up to $5,000 in grant funding to eligible small businesses located in Barron, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire (excluding the City of Eau Claire), Polk, and St. Croix counties to cover working capital needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

To be eligible a business must be located in one of the aforementioned counties; employ five or fewer employees; have been established prior to February 5, 2020; be current on income and property taxes; and be owned by a person(s) of qualifying income, as specified in the application materials. Governmental units or businesses primarily engaged with crop production, animal production or aquaculture, lessors of real estate, and nonprofit organizations are not eligible for this grant opportunity.