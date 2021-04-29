West-central Microenterprise Grant program applications open June 1

West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission is administering a $510,000 Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus award from the Wisconsin Department of Administration to establish a Microenterprise Grant Program for west-central Wisconsin.
The program will provide up to $5,000 in grant funding to eligible small businesses located in Barron, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire (excluding the City of Eau Claire), Polk, and St. Croix counties to cover working capital needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
To be eligible a business must be located in one of the aforementioned counties; employ five or fewer employees; have been established prior to February 5, 2020; be current on income and property taxes; and be owned by a person(s) of qualifying income, as specified in the application materials. Governmental units or businesses primarily engaged with crop production, animal production or aquaculture, lessors of real estate, and nonprofit organizations are not eligible for this grant opportunity.
The Microenterprise Grant application acceptance period is scheduled for June 1 through June 15. Eligible, interested businesses should visit www.wcwrpc.org to download the program details, eligibility criteria, and application.